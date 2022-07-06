The fourth season of Stranger Things has been the rage of the last month, proclaiming itself as one of the most watched. The Duffer brothers have already anticipated that there will be a fifth and final season, but that will not be the end of Hawkins.

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been crowned as the most watched production of the year on the streaming platform. Thanks to the hype of the audience, Millie Bobby Brown and the cast of the series will give life once again to their characters in a fifth season.

This new season was totally different from what we knew from the Duffer brothers, creators of the series. We could appreciate a totally changed Hawkins, dark and brimming with problems with the arrival of Vecna. We still do not know what to expect with the future fifth season, but they have already confirmed that it will not have the same length, but will be shorter and more resolute.

Matt and Ross Duffer stated that there will be a time jump and the main actors will have a strong age change. We will see Eleven, Mike, Justin, Max, Lucas, Will and the rest of the cast much more mature. "Ideally, we would have filmed seasons 4 and 5 back-to-back, but there just wasn't a feasible way to do it", they said in an interview with TV Line.

Stranger Things Spin-off

The Duffer brothers confirmed the arrival of a new spin-off of the series but this time it will be carried out by their new production company: Upside Down Pictures. Although not many details are yet known about this new production involving the Stranger Things universe, it has already been confirmed that the plot will not be focused on the classic characters, such as Sadie Sink's Max or Joe Keery's Steve.

"It doesn't go on... I've read these rumors that there's going to be an Eleven spin-off, that there's going to be a Steve and Dustin spin-off or that it's going to be another issue. That doesn't interest us because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's going to be very different, 1000% different from the main series. The major connective tissue between the original show and the upcoming spin-off will be the 'narrative sensibility' and not the main characters," the brothers confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.