After the emotional finale of Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, fans can't wait to know how the series is going to end. Here, check out what the creators Ross and Matt Duffer have said about Season 5 of the Netflix's show.

The finale of Stranger Things 4 left many questions unanswered and fans can’t wait to watch how the story ends in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit series. Luckily, creators Ross and Matt Duffer have shared some details about what’s coming to Hawkins. Spoilers ahead!

The fourth season introduced some new characters such as Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, who becomes the suspect for the murders perpetrated by Upside Down’s villain Vecna (Jaime Campbell Bower). Or Amybeth McNulty’s Vickie, who at the end didn’t get much screen time.

Either way, this season was deeply emotional and as the Duffer Brothers shared, there were losses. In concrete, Eddie dies after helping save Nancy and company by playing Metallica’s Master of Puppets in an epic scene. Meanwhile, Max is alive but in a coma. Here, check out how the characters will react to these situations in the upcoming season.

The Duffer Brothers say Eddie’s death will have “huge repercussions”

While the fifth season of Stranger Things was confirmed before the premiere of the fourth one, information about what to expect has been scarce. However, during an interview with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast published Monday, the Duffer Brothers spilled some tea of what’s coming.

"For the first time ever we don't wrap things up at the end of [Season] 4, so it's going to be moving. I don't know that it's going to be going 100 miles an hour at the start of 5, but it's going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action. They're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different,” said Matt.

They also confirmed that next season will be set in Hawkins, after the fourth season was split between Russia, California and the town. "We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1," Matt said. "A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1 – there's something nice about coming full circle."

On the other hand, they confirmed that Eddie is in fact dead and this will have “huge repercussions” for the survivors. Meanwhile, they also shared about Max’s health status: she is "brain dead, blind, and all of her bones are broken.” Promising.

And, finally, they also shared that Season 5 won’t be as long as Season 4, in which the finale clocked in at two hours and 22 minutes. However, it will still be “feature-length” and they already know how they want things to end. “While a lot of Season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads,” Ross said.