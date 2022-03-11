The fourth installment of Stranger Things is coming, which will hit the screens of millions of fans around the world through Netflix. If this is the last season, what would happen to the actors that make it up?

The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, are the creators of the hit series Stranger Things, which for the past 3 seasons has been responsible for keeping millions of viewers on the edge of their seats through the Netflix streaming platform.

In May 2022, the first 5 episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things would be available, and the remaining four episodes would arrive by July 1. With 9 chapters, this fourth installment is the longest along with the second one.

Some reports and rumors indicate that this intriguing story would still have chapters to span a fifth season, which would tentatively be the last. However, this has not yet been confirmed, so if the fourth season were the final one, what other projects would the actors of the hit series be involved in?

The other projects of the actors of Stranger Things

David Harbour. He would have another starring role in Violent Night, of which there are not many more details. He is also working on a film called We have a ghost in which he plays a man who develops a friendship with a ghost and goes viral on the web.

Finn Wolfhard. He will have the opportunity to voice one of the endearing characters in Pinocchio, a film to be produced by Mexico's Guillermo del Toro. Also in the field of dubbing, he will participate in New-Gen, a story of superheroes who use nanotechnology to save the world.

Natalia Dyer. She has the opportunity to show herself in a thriller called All fun and games in which she will work with Asa Butterfield, the star of Sex Education. She is also expected to star in Chestnut, a story based on an infidelity.

Sadie Sink. A big opportunity awaits her as she will work alongside the experienced Brendan Fraser in The Whale, director Darren Aronofsky's next film, a story that deals with a dysfunctional relationship between an obese father and his daughter.

Millie Bobby Brown. Undoubtedly the most recognizable face of Stranger Things. She has a couple of projects coming up: Damsel and The Girls I've Been. The first is a story with fantastic overtones and the second will require her to play a professional con artist.