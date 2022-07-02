With the arrival of the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4, fans are already speculating about a possible final season. Here, find out what the Duffer brothers had to say about the fifth season.

Stranger Things Season 4: Volume Two has already released the last missing episodes. The arrival of Vecna to the Upside Down has driven fans crazy, especially those who have been following the story since the beginning.

The Duffers brothers confessed that the fourth season is the penultimate one to be released. As the years have passed, the series has established itself as one of the best and most watched on the streaming platform. On July 9, 2019, the series broke audience records, with 40 million users.

If you haven't watched it yet or don't know what it's about, don't doubt it, it's one of the best works of Netflix and the brothers. Not only for the great performances by the cast, but also for the visual effects, its plot and its iconic soundtrack. Which this season has shined more than ever, with the return of classics like Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush.

Stranger Things: Will there be a fifth season?

According to the Duffer brothers, the creators of the series, Stranger Things 5 is on its way. Both published an open letter, through The Hollywood Reporter, dedicated to the "nerds", where they mocked the last released season and the biggest one so far. Since the budget was reported to be 30 million per episode. Season 4: Volume Two would mark the beginning of the end.

"Seven years ago, we planned the entire Stranger Things story arc. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It turned out to be too big to tell in four, but, as you will see for yourselves, we are now hurtling toward our finale. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down", they wrote.

The premiere date of the fifth season is not yet known, but considering that three years passed between the third and fourth season, it is estimated that until late 2023 or early 2024 we will not have news. But there is good news, Netflix has confirmed that all the episodes will be released together, so that fans don't have to wait even 1 minute to see it complete.