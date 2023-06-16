Kick is fighting against Twitch and it seems that the battles in what will be the ‘Streaming Wars’ are just beginning after Twitch tries to launch a policy that was not friendly to streamers and that if carried out would be the end of that platform.

Kick enters the streaming maket as a strong and fearless competitor, they aim to offer better earnings for gamers/streamers, plus they want to be more open for all types of streaming.

But Twitch is not dead yet, they still have an important part of the market, Kick is offering big contracts to streamers, but Twitch are still the powerful ones since the best streamers are with them.

Who is the new gamer that signed a deal with Kick?

According to the New York Times, Félix Lengyel (xQc) signed a recent contract with Kick for a value of $70m that could reach $100m with the incentives established in the contract. But the good news for Twich is that xQc didn’t leave the platform, he now streams on both.

So far no one from Twitch has commented on the contract, but it is likely that they will say something about Kick’s recent move with one of their streamers. Felix’s account will not suffer any punishment for signing with Kick.