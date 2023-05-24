Succession is one of Max‘s gems that continues to accumulate fans and viewers. The series has already been on the air for four seasons and there are only five days left to know the long awaited finale, where we will see what happens with the inheritance and the battle for power.

The story began following the Roy family, who control one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The series traces their lives as they contemplate what the future holds for them once the family patriarch leaves the company, according to various media reports.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman and Hiam Abbass star in the drama. Both the cast and the production itself are expected to receive several Emmy nominations. In the meantime, check out how much each star will be paid…

What is the salary of Succession’s actors?

As one of the most successful series of the last year and of the platform, the stars that star in it have taken home quite a bit of money. Brian Cox is the highest paid actor per season and per episode.

Here, check what is the salary of the actors according to Style Caster: