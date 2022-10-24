Succession will be back next year with its fourth season and HBO finally released the first teaser trailer. Here, check out everything we know about the upcoming episodes such as cast, release date and more.

Before the finale of the first season of “House of the Dragon,” Succession fans received a gift from the network with the confirmation of a potential release date for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning drama, as well as a first teaser trailer.

Since its premiere in 2018, the drama has become a phenomenon, loved by critics and fans. The series follows the powerful and dysfunctional Roy family, as they all want to dominate the family business, Waystar RoyCo, a global media conglomerate.

The first teaser launched by HBO shows the Roy siblings combining their respective corporate forces to take over the conglomerate in what they call “rebel alliance,” as Ruck says. Check out everything we know about what’s coming.

Succession Season 4 plot: What we know

The plot has been kept under wraps, but the official Season 4 synopsis says the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson is imminent. The Roys siblings are shaken by the prospect of this move, as they envision a future in which their power is diminished.

Succession Season 4 cast: Who is coming back?

Fans can expect Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alan Ruck to return as members of the Roy family. Also, guest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones will also be returning for the upcoming season.

When is Season 4 of Succession coming out?

“Succession” Season 4 premieres in Spring 2023 on HBO, as they confirmed in the teaser trailer. It’s expected that the series will have a fifth season to serve as the series finale. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,’” actor Cox said earlier this year.