The Summer Solstice, also known as the June Solstice, is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and it marks the onset of the summer season. While in North America, the event occurs today (June 20), in other countries it happens on June 21.

The solstice happens due to Earth’s axis being tilted by about 23.5 degrees, meaning that it doesn’t orbit the sun completely upright and, in consequence, each hemisphere receives different amounts of sunlight throughout the year. This is what causes seasons, and it occurs twice a year.

The word “solstice” comes from Latin. It’s form by “sol” which means sun and “sistere” which means stationary. The summer solstice has been important for humans throughout history, and it has been celebrated in different forms. Here, check out what you need to know about this event.

Summer Solstice 2022: Rituals and spiritual meaning

The Summer Solstice was, and it is still, celebrated throughout all cultures and it is associated with the return of the light. According to Spiritual Gangster, the summer solstice represents the next step after the Spring Equinox’s new beginnings.

In astrology, the summer solstice occurs at the start of the Cancer season and it is associated with looking inside ourselves to find the nourishment to keep growing and evolving. It is also a time to trust clarity, to enjoy the present and to feel thankful for abundance and beauty.

According to Elite Daily, while the Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year, the night starts to become longer and gradually shortens the days once again. That’s why besides celebration, there’s also a good time for inner work.

With that said, there are simple rituals you can do on the Summer Solstice to celebrate your light within. One powerful ritual that you can do all year long anytime you want to, it’s to connect with the things that you’re grateful for in your life. Another powerful thing you can do is to set intentions for the upcoming season, related to the themes of the solstice: patience, trust, growth.