Sumner Stroh is the model in trend after the scandal with Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, which began when the young woman decided to share all the messages and conversations she had with the married singer. Her release was prompted by the news of the VS star's new pregnancy last Tuesday. Here we tell you everything you need to know about Stroh.

Since a few days ago, Sumner Stroh's TikTok profile has gone viral after revealing an alleged almost year-long affair with Adam Levine, the Maroon 5 singer. During yesterday afternoon, he denied having any kind of affair with the instagram model but he did claim that he had some pretty inappropriate behavior, since he is married to Victoria's Secret's iconic angel Behati Prinsloo.

"There is a lot being said about me right now and I want to set the record straight. I had poor judgment in talking to someone who was not my wife in a flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, however, I crossed the line during an unfortunate period in my life. I addressed it and took proactive steps to remedy it with my family. My wife and family are all I care about in the world", the 45-year-old artist stated through a story on his personal instagram.

Now everyone is asking the million dollar question: Who is the model who would be the third in discord? Well, the young woman of only 23 years old is a celebrity within social networks and the adult platform OnlyFans. She was responsible for putting together a video and telling the whole truth after showing multiple screenshots of conversations she has had with Adam over time.

Who is Sumner Stroh? (Age, family, origins and jobs)

The young model was born in Houston but attended high school in New Braunfels, Texas. She has always been very proud of her origins and in her Instagram description she clarifies where she was born and where she is currently from. The 23-year-old graduated quite early from school and studied advertising at the University of Texas at Austin.

She used to have a small YouTube channel where she made videos about beauty (like tutorials and clothes shopping) and travel content. She currently posts most of her content on Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans. Her main source of work is collaborations with big brands, through content sales and modeling. On IG she already has 427,000 followers, while on TikTok she has 448,000 and on OnlyFans a total of 40,000 likes.

While still a student, she went on to work as a media manager at Bumble, an online dating app, and as an influencer for fashion brand Boohoo. In theory, she currently works as a marketing manager at an accessories company with her sister, Baylen. The two have always been close, but like any relationship, they sometimes have ups and downs.

Strung by Stroh was inspired by "Baylen's love of making jewelry with her grandmother and little sister every summer growing up," according to the company's official website. The model also signed a contract with talent firm Verge Agency.

In September 2021, Sumner posted a video giving the present at Maroon 5's tour in Del Valle and was shown just feet away from the stage. This could have been one of the model and singer's first close calls. Prinsloo is expecting her third child with Levine and it looks like the couple will stay together for the time being. It's just a matter of waiting until Behati makes her first statement about the scandal involving the three figures.