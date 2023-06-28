Since James Gunn joined DC Comics, plans have changed radically. Movies and franchises that were going to continue were no longer greenlit, such as Wonder Woman. However, Superman has been one of those that has survived.

After several comings and goings, the 56-year-old director and screenwriter confirmed that Henry Cavill would not continue playing the iconic superhero in the saga, but that they would look for another actor to start the story again.

This did not go down well with fans at first, but over time they have gotten used to it. This week it was revealed who are the actors who will get under the skin of Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Who is the cast of Superman: Legacy?

Although the full cast of Superman: Legacy has not yet been confirmed, as Gunn continues to cast the actors, the principals have been established. David Corenswet, known for his work on The Politician, will play Superman.

Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane. The villain will be Lex Luthor but casting is still open. Among the possible stars for the role are Nicholas Hoult and the Skarsgård brothers, Alexander and Bill.

When will Superman: Legacy be released?

Superman: Legacy will hit the big screen on July 11, 2025, so that’s still two and a half years away. It is scheduled to be released 12 years after the release of Man of Steel, the film starring Henry Cavill.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

The new movie will be the beginning of phase 1, titled Gods and Monsters. It is not yet known exactly what the official synopsis is, but it is planned as a reboot of the story, so it will tell everything from the beginning.

Gunn confirmed that it will not be an origin story, meaning he will already have experience as a superhero. Collider reported that there is always the possibility that flashbacks about Clark’s days before assuming the mantle of Superman will be shown.