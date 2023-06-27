Superman has always been one of DC Comics‘ core superheroes and since the revamp of the production company’s in-house team, James Gunn has put a lot of emphasis on his interest in continuing to exploit that franchise.

For this very reason, the arrival of Superman: Legacy was confirmed. The new film will be released on the big screen sometime in 2025 and will follow the hero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing.

David Corenswet was chosen to replace Henry Cavill in the iconic character. However, it is not yet known who will play Lex Luthor, as there are two of the industry’s most popular brothers vying for the role.

Two of the Skarsgard brothers are competing to be Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy

Both Alexander and Bill Skarsgård are on the short list of actors being considered to play Lex Luthor in the new DC movie, Superman: Legacy. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are the only actors confirmed so far and will be playing Superman and Lois Lane.

James Gunn’s film will be the reboot of the entire DC universe, so it will put a lot on the line. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the director is close to making his final decision on the brothers, who have been conquering the film industry for several years.