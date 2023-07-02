This year, there will be four supermoons and the first one will rise this July. It’s going to be a must-watch event, as it’s been reported that it will be brighter than any other full moon that took place this year so far.

A supermoon occurs when “the orb reaches its full moon phase at a point in its path where it is closer to the Earth,” per CNN. This year, there will be three other supermoons, two in August and one in September.

This type of astronomical events has always captured attention, and as a result, many cultures have attributed spiritual meanings to them. If you want to learn more about when and how to see the supermoon, as well as what it might signify, keep reading.

When and how to watch the July 2023 supermoon?

Per The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon will rise on Monday, July 3, and it will reach peak illumination below the horizon at 7:39 a.m. ET. If there’s no clouds, you can view the supermoon by looking to the southeast after the sun sets.

What is the spiritual meaning of the Buck Full Moon?

The July Full Moon is also known as the buck moon. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is because the male deer’s antlers typically grow in July. However, there are other names for this moon such as hot moon, raspberry moon and more.

Per Cosmopolitan, astrologically, this full moon falls in Sagittarius. Citing Olga Ramora, who is founder of Moonly app, per the Vedic astrology, this moon will “fill you with strength, confidence in victory, and courage. The main goal is to manage this supply of energy properly.”