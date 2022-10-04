The new installment of Survivor is already underway and the tribes will have to take on new challenges to stay on the game. Here, check out when and how to watch the third episode of Season 43 in the US.

Survivor 43 is underway and two castaways have already said goodbye to the show. Sixteen contestants are still in the race to try to win the season and win $1 million prize money. The installment was filmed during the Spring, and there are new twists and turns coming.

As always, long-time host Jeff Probst will turn off every torch until only one The tribes will have to work as a team, and try to think outside the box to offer creative solutions for whatever they encounter next.

This season was filmed in Fiji, and it will last 26 days, as the past two seasons. Morriah Jones (Baka Tribe) and Justine Brennan (Vesi) were the first two contestants to be eliminated during the Tribal Councils. Here, check out how to watch episode 3.

Survivor 2022: Time and where to watch Episode 3 of Season 43

Episode 3 of Survivor 43 will air on CBS on Wednesday, October 5 at 8/7 c. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. The episode will also be available to stream it live or on demand on Paramount+, which also has a seven-day free trial.

According to CBS press release, for this episode “The Beware Advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote. Also, the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp.”