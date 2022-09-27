A brand new installment Survivor is already underway and the tribes will have to take on new challenges to stay on the game. Here, check out how to watch the second episode of Season 43.

The 43rd season of Survivor started last week with a two-hour premiere and one elimination. Now, the 17 remaining contestants will have to take on new challenges to remain in the season. Here, check out how to watch the second episode.

Just as the past two seasons, this one will have all the contestants divided into three tribes of six. It will also last 26 days, unlike the 39-day game original format. This change was made after the pandemic-hiatus.

During the premiere, the first tribal council took place and the first eliminated was Morriah, who was part of the Baka Tribe. Meanwhile, Gabler, also from Baka, won an idol and he has immunity for the first two Tribal Councils.

Time and how to watch Episode 2 of Survivor 43

Episode 2 of Survivor 43 will air on CBS on Wednesday, September 27 at 8/7 c. The show will last 90-minutes, which is unusual for a second episode. Another option is to stream it on fuboTV (seven-day free trial). You can also stream it live or on demand on Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial.

According to CBS press release, the contestants are surprised by a storm, while “one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge.” Who will be the second person to go home?

Survivor is hosted and produced by Jeff Probst, who told EW that during this week’s episode “You'll begin to see key relationships start to form and another epic immunity challenge that reminds all the tribes who you keep is as important as who you vote out.”