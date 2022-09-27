Eighteen contestants will try to win the $1 million prize of Survivor 43. Here, check out who they are, in which tribes they are in and who got eliminated so far.

Season 43 of Survivor is underway and, as always, the competition will provide some of the most exciting challenges to the 18-contestants who will try to get the $1 million prize money. Here, check out the tribes, contestants and who gets eliminated.

After the pandemic-hiatus, Survivor introduced new twists and turns to make things interesting. However, one of the changes, the hourglass, won’t come back this season, after fans and viewers complained.

This season, just as the previous two, this time the game will be 26-day long. The premiere was two-hours long, and the second episode is 90-minute long. You can watch new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. You can also live-stream it on fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and on Paramount+ (free-trial).

Survivor 43 results: Who was sent home?

During the first episode, only Tribal Council took place and Morriah Young (teacher) was the first eliminated. She belonged to the Baka Tribe (Yellow). However, the teacher didn’t have hard feelings for her teammates.

Survivor 43: Contestants and tribes

VESI Tribe (Red):

Cody Assenmacher, elevator sales

Jesse Lopez, political science PhD

Dwight Moore, graduate student

Nneka Ejere, pharmacist

Justine Brennan, cyber security sales

Noelle Lambert, US Paralympian

BAKA Tribe (Yellow):

Mike “Gabler” Gabler, heart valve specialist

Owen Knight, college admissions director

Sami Layadi, pet cremator

Elie Scott, clinical psychologist

Morriah Young, teacher (1st eliminated)

Jeanine Zheng, UX designer

COCO Tribe (Blue):