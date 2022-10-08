Sweet Magnolias, the fresh series that has brightened the lives of viewers during the pandemic, is back. That's right, Netflix has confirmed the arrival of a third season. Here we tell you everything about the new episodes, such as its premiere date, cast and plot.

Good news for fans of the series! Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for a third season and Netflix has already started production. So it could hit the small screen a few months ahead of schedule. Based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, the story has had some divergences but there is a lot more source material for the show.

It debuted in May 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and since then it has attracted a large number of viewers. At the time it was even ranked as the number 1 series in the top 10. A few months before the two-year anniversary of the premiere, the arrival of a second season was confirmed and its release was again as successful as the first part.

Now, the production company has announced that the new thing will have a total of 10 episodes and will probably last around 45 minutes each, as we've seen previously. "We're coming back to Serenity, y'all! We're so excited to share that we have a season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can't wait to welcome you all home", the Sweet Magnolias Writers Twitter page posted.

'Sweet Magnolias' Cast

The lead actresses will return to play the magnolia trio. JoAnna Garcia Swisher will play Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliot will be Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley will return as Helen Decatur. That's right, they will all be back in the third season of the series.

They're not the only ones who will appear, as their respective fictional families will also make appearances. Their children Tyler (played by Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen) and Annie (Anneliese Judge) are back.

On the other hand, Chris Klein gave life to Bill, who played a minor role in the second season, so it is likely that he will make one or two appearances. The same goes for Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays Noreen and already confirmed her presence in the show after sharing photos in her dressing room on the first day of filming.

Brandon Quinn, who plays Ronnie (Maddie's on-and-off husband) is likely to return along with other supporting characters, such as Isaac (played by Chris Medlin) who has just found his way after learning who his biological parents are. There are also likely to be new additions but we will only know when the production company releases more details or the episodes are released.

'Sweet Magnolias' Plot

Sheryl J. Anderson assured in an interview with TVLine that many of the questions left over from the season 2 finale are going to be answered in the new episodes. For example, when asked who was responsible for slashing Dana Sue's tires, she replied, "I'll just say that he has a past in common with our ladies and other people in town. He's been away for a while, but he's come back with an agenda. He's come home to settle a score".

He also added that we could see the return of Victoria and other troublemakers in the future of the show. Then, speaking to Glamour, he said that there is no single question that will stand up to what will happen in season 3. "I hope the main question everyone will have at the end of the season is: Are they going to have another season?".

'Sweet Magnolias' Release date

There is still no exact date but it is estimated that the new episodes will be released sometime in 2023. Filming began in July and it was confirmed that it will continue until October 20 of this year approximately. So the production will take a few months to finish editing and so on. The filming set is again located in Covington and Atlanta in the state of Georgia.