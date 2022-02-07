Sydney Sweeney is known for her role in Euphoria as Cassie Hodward. However, not many people know some facts about her as previous roles, her age and net worth.

If you can’t get enough of HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria’, you’re not alone. Its second season has been airing since January and, with only five episodes released so far, it has already duplicated the viewership of the first season. And, yes, of course, Zendaya has something to do with it. But also Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney’s portrayal of Cassie Horward, a sweet, sensual and people pleaser teenager, has been, without a doubt, the role of her career. However, Sweeney is not a stranger in Hollywood, having acted since 2009, when she was 13 years old.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress has many projects to come, including a TV series adaptation of the novel 'They Wish They Were Us’ by Jessica Goodman which will air on HBO Max. Here, check out everything you need to know about Sweeney’s: age, net worth and the projects she has starred in.

How old is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney is 24 years old. She was born on September 12, 1997 in Spokane, Washington. She started acting at age 13, and she convinced her parents to let her pursue a career in the entertainment industry after she presented them with a “business five year plan”.

In which other movies and TV shows has Sydney Sweeneys appeared?

Sweeney started her career with small roles in TV shows such as 90210, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, In the Vault, and Pretty Little Liars. Then, she got bigger roles in productions such as Everything Sucks!, Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale and, of course, Euphoria. In film, she appeared in Under the Silver Lake, Clementine, the coming-of-age film Big Time Adolescence, and Quentin Tarantino's dramedy film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

What is Sydney Sweeney’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sweeney’s estimated fortune is $4 million, thanks to her numerous roles. However, Sydney’s not only an actress, as she also owns a production company called Fifty-Fifty Productions.