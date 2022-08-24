Sylvester Stallone, the legendary Hollywood actor, separated from his wife after 25 years of marriage. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the divorce and what Stallone has done.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were together for more than 25 years, but it seems that their love nest has come to an end. This week it was leaked that the two began divorce proceedings in a very non-peaceful way, due to several financial problems with the actor.

Closer Weekly was the first to report the split and soon after Flavin posted a photo on Instagram showing her embracing her daughters: Scarlet, Sophia and Sistine Rose. "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. All four of them, forever", the model wrote.

Instead, the Rocky actor preferred to keep the situation a little more private. He only issued a statement through his representative, Michelle Bega, in which he said: "I love my family. We are dealing with these personal problems in a friendly and private way".

Why did Jennifer Flavin ask Sylvester Stallone for a divorce?

Stallone's now ex-wife is claiming funds that the actor allegedly used irregularly to buy other property and make investments without her knowledge. According to TMZ, Flavin is directly accusing him of "moving assets out of the marital funds" without having anticipated it.

Although it's not really confirmed because Jennifer filed the documents on Friday in Florida, fans sensed trouble between the couple thanks to the Rocky star making a controversial change to his body. He covered up her tattoo of Flavin's face with an outrageous image.

The model announced that she wants sole ownership of her Palm Beach home while all the proceedings work their way through the courts. According to documents she filed and obtained by TMZ, Flavin believes Stallone is hiding some marital assets. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets that has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of marital assets in her favor In addition, the Husband should be prevented from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering or dissipating any assets during the pendency of the proceedings".

In addition, the businesswoman also wants her last name back and for a judge to stop Sylvester from moving assets out of the marital pot while the divorce comes to resolution.

Sylvester Stallone tattooed his dog to cover up his ex-wife's face

Stallone, who married Jennifer in 1997, used to have his wife's face on his bicep, but recently decided to cover it with an image of his late dog Butkus, who we saw appear in Rocky. Daily Mail asked him the motive behind his actions and his rep didn't mince words when it came to answering.

"Mr. Stallone intended to update the image of his wife Jennifer's tattoo; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, irreparable," he said. Zach Perez was commissioned to cover up his ex-wife's tattoo. His dog first appeared alongside him in the original film and again in the sequel.