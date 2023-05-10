Sylvester Stallone continues to fill his career with success and one of his latest film projects was the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor made his long awaited return in the Marvel franchise, as Stakar Ogord, leader of the Ravagers.

When he made his first appearance, the world went crazy and no one could believe what was on the big screen. Now, he has already become a favorite, despite not being part of the guardian group. It is expected to be one of the best films of Phase 5 and above all emotional, as it will mark the final farewell to his companions.

Still not much is known about his next productions. A few months ago he premiered the first season of the series Tulsa King, which is available on Paramount+. After his disengagement with the Creed saga, his future in the industry was uncertain. However, the Rocky actor is ready to come back more refreshed than ever.

What is Sylvester Stallone’s net worth?

The 76-year-old star has been ranked as one of the highest paid actors in the industry and currently has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During the 1980s and 1990s, Stallone was not only one of the most beloved, but also earned superstar status for Rocky.

The title not only brought him huge popularity, but also huge revenues. His films managed to generate $4 billion in earnings globally. What makes him one of the most important figures is not only his repertoire, but also the fact that he has produced and written most of the productions he has been in.

Here, check out some of their salaries and earnings for their most popular films: