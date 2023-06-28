Sympathy for the Devil with Nicolas Cage: When will the film be available for streaming?

Nicolas Cage (Renfield) and Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) joined forces to star in the new film written by Luke Paradise and directed by Yuval Adler. The story will debut on the big screen on July 28, so there is only one month left.

“After being forced to drive a mysterious passenger at gunpoint, a man finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems”, describes the film’s official synopsis.

The 59-year-old actor, who made Ghost Rider, plays The Passenger. While the DC figure gives life to his antithesis, The Driver. Here, check out when it will be available for streaming…

When is Sympathy for the Devil coming to streaming?

Sympathy for the Devil will make its big screen debut at the same time as online. The Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman movie will be released to the public on Friday, July 28th of this year. It will be On Demand, so there will be several ways to watch it.

Nancy Good, Kaiwi Lyman, Burns Burns, Alexis Zollicoffer, Cameron Lee Price, Danny Tesla, Annisse White and Rich Hopkins are some of the actors who accompany the main stars in this comedy-action story.