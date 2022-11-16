If Tom Brady though this year couldn't get worse, he was wrong. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is involved in a big problem as he's named in a millionaire lawsuit among other athletes.

Let's do a quick recap on Tom Brady's year. First, he decided to un-retire from NFL and a year later he took back his words to return for his 22nd season. This caused a huge problem between him and Gisele Bundchen, a fight that ended in their divorce.

Tom Brady's name appears in millionaire lawsuit

According to Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner, Edwin Garrison, an Oklahoma resident, has filed a lawsuit against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities due to their recent crypto crash. He thinks they got scammed by the CEO and other athletes who promoted the crypto currency.

Tom Brady and his former wife, Gisele Bundchen, are on those names of the lawsuit. They invested in the crypto currency last year and even appeared in FTX's announcements to convince people to put their money in it.

The lawsuit includes huge celebrities like Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, David Ortiz, Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, among others.