Taron Egerton’s latest role as Jimmy Keene in the AppleTV+ drama “Black Bird” has received a lot of praise. Here, check out which projects the British actor is doing next.

Throughout his career, British actor Taron Egerton has showcased his versatility. In the US he’s most known for his role as Elton John in “Rocketman,” and recently he has also captivated audiences with the AppleTV+ drama “Black Bird,” which has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

His singing talent not only helped him in “Rocketman,” as he also voices Johnny in “Sing” 1 and 2. He actually has voiced several films and series such as “Watership Down” and Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal.” However, he also has chops for action (“Kingsman”) and biopics (“Eddie The Eagle”).

After his Black Bird role as Jimmy Keene, a one-time football superstar who falls into the criminal world of drug dealing, many fans see Egerton as a worthy successor of Hugh Jackman for Wolverine. However, does the actor actually have plans to play a superhero? Check out where you can watch him next.

Taron Egerton’s upcoming projects: Another biographical film

Besides “Black Bird,” Egerton was recently involved in the play “Cock,” alongside Bridgerton star Johnathan Bailey. However, after fainting on the stage on the opening night, the actor left the play citing “personal reasons.”

However, he will star in an upcoming movie called “Tetris,” which will follow the story of how the game was developed. He will star as video game designer Henk Rogers, and the film is directed by h Jon S. Baird. It will be distributed by AppleTV+.

Egerton doesn’t have other projects lined up. On the other hand, in an interview with Sway Universe, he addressed the rumors about the possibility of him playing Wolverine for the MCU, saying he doesn’t know if he is “the right guy” to play the part but he would be “open to it,” but also clarify that there wasn’t anything concrete.