The 50 years old musician, Taylor Hawkins, was found dead in a hotel room at the Casa Medina in Bogota on Friday (March 25). The authorities revealed the first police report after the death of the Foo Fighters drummer.

Taylor Hawkins: What is known so far about the causes of the death of the drummer of Foo Fighters

This Friday the band Foo Fighters confirmed the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The group was going to perform at the Estereo Picnic Festival (FEP) and, according to local sources, it was announced live that they would not be able to sing at the event.

The musician was found dead in the hotel room where the group was staying, in the north of Bogotá. Taylor Hawkins had traveled to the Colombian capital to participate and close the Festival Estéreo Pìcnic.

After knowing this fact, the band confirmed that they will cancel the tour they had scheduled for Latin America. A preliminary police report indicates that “The cause of death is yet to be established; According to versions of relatives, the death could be associated with the consumption of narcotic substances".

What is known so far?

According to the first versions, Hawkins presented chest pain and then staff from the Casa Medina hotel called the emergency service, but when the doctors arrived in the ambulance, the artist had already died.

A laboratory of the Criminal Investigation Sections (Sijin) and investigators are carrying out the respective investigations at the scene to establish the possible cause of his death. Foo Fighters would had perform at the Picnic Stereo Festival yesterday at 11 pm.

The death of Taylor Hawkins surprised millions of fans and the music industry, given that this American band is one of the world's rock figures. The group was on a tour for which they had already performed in Mexico, Argentina and Chile; they were about to perform concerts in Colombia and Brazil.

According to “El Tiempo” (Colombia), fans gathered on the Adidas stage, at the Estéreo Picnic, on the Briceño 18 golf course,and found out about the news through a message published by the FEP organizers. “It is with a broken heart that we are here to inform you of very sad news, due to a very serious medical situation, Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and has canceled the rest of their South American tour,”.

It's a very sad day for the fans, we are grateful for Taylor Hawkins.