Taylor Swift has been everywhere lately, so it was only a matter of time that she would conquer the box office too. The singer’s concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,’ is on track for a record global opening for a concert film of $150 million to $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The same outlet reports that the film is poised to achieve the highest-ever debut for a concert film, potentially setting a new record for the highest weekend box office earnings in concert film history. Right now, the biggest grossing concert movie at the domestic box office is Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never (2011) with 73 million, not adjusted for inflation.

The movie had it world’s premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 11th and, just as the concerts in itself, many celebrities walked the red carpet, including another record-breaking artist: Beyoncé. So, as the film makes its way to theaters (officially opening on Oct. 13), here are other must-watch concert movies to stream right now.

Ten must-watch concert films to stream right now

Beyoncé: Homecoming (2019)

When it comes to Beyoncé, her 2018 Coachella performance had to be included in the list. This partnership with Netflix offers a remarkably detailed peek behind the curtain into the star’s creative process. “Homecoming” was a game-changer.

Watch it on Netflix.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019)

This movie takes you on a ride through Bob Dylan’s epic 1975 tour, considered one of his best tours ever. However, unlike many other concert films, this one blends reality and fantasy, mixing real people and made-up characters.

Watch it on Netflix.

Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) (2023)

Miley Cyrus’ latest album might have disappointed on the charts, but this special recording of her new songs, including the hit ‘Flowers’ (plus the iconic ‘The Climb’), is still worth watching for her raspy, captivating vocals and charismatic personality.

Watch on Disney+.

Fleetwood Mac: The Dance (1997)

Perfect for fans of the band and of Daisy Jones & The Six. Fleetwood Mac’s The Dance marked a heartwarming reunion of the iconic Rumours-era lineup. This MTV special was packed with their greatest hits and a sprinkle of fresh tunes from all five band members.

Watch it on Youtube.

BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA (2022)

Filmed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in late 2021, this concert film highlights the charisma and talent of the Grammy-nominated K-pop sensation. Through their stellar performances of their greatest hits, you’ll gain insight into why they have won the hearts of millions of fans worldwide since their debut in June 2013.

Watch it on Disney+.

Amazing Grace (2018)

Shot in 1972 but held back until 2018 because of technical and legal challenges, these dynamic visuals capture the remarkable recording of Aretha Franklin’s electrifying live gospel album, “Amazing Grace,” inside a Los Angeles church.

Watch it on Max.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021)

This movie celebrates Dolly Parton as the inaugural country artist to be honored as the MusicCares Person of the Year. This star-studded event features remarkable performances by Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, and Miley Cyrus.

Watch it on Netflix.

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me I Love You

The concert film captures Ariana Grande as she embarks on her sold-out Sweetener World Tour in 2019, spanning the globe. During this tour, she delivers incredible performances of songs from her Sweetener, thank u, next, and Dangerous Woman albums.

Watch it on Netflix.

Gimme Shelter (1970)

You’ve likely heard about the infamous Rolling Stones’ Altamont show, where the Hell’s Angels, hired as security, tragically killed a concertgoer. This film covers what happened leading up to that event, including the band recording “Wild Horses” and “Brown Sugar,” the actual show, and the tragic incident.

Watch it on HBO Max.

The Last Waltz (1978)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the renowned filmmaker immortalized The Band’s star-studded farewell performance which took place in San Francisco on Thanksgiving 1976. It not only showcased the group’s biggest hits, cover songs, and special appearances by a lineup that included Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, Dr. John, Neil Diamond, and Neil Young.

Watch it on Fubo (seven-day free trial), Paramount+, MGM+, Tubi, Kanopy and Pluto TV.