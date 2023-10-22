Taylor Swift is in her football era, and it seems to be going quite well: the global pop star was seen being very friendly with Brittany Mahomes at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Swift, who has been romantically linked to Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce since September, attended her fourth Chiefs game. This time, the singer and songwriter was wearing a Chiefs t-shirt and a black miniskirt, along with her signature red lipstick.

Of course, the broadcast didn’t miss the opportunity to capture Swift at Arrowhead Stadium, where she was alongside QB Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany and his brother Jackson. In other games, the singer has been seen chatting with Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ handshake has caused controversy

At one point during the October 22 game, Chiefs quarterback Mahomes found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 46-yard touchdown. To celebrate, Swift and Mahomes could be seen using their special handshake for the celebration.

However, social media was very divided about the interaction between Swift and Mahomes. Since Swift’s first attendance at Chiefs’ games, there has been a discourse around the coverage dedicated to the pop star, and it seems that not everyone is a Swiftie.

On X, formerly Twitter, many NFL fans described the handshake as “cringe.” Of course, Swift (and Mahomes) also had their defenders. Many Swifties (and women) think that the complaints stem from “misogyny,” as the singer isn’t doing anything wrong. Others are simply very happy for the two of them, calling them “funny” and “wholesome.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is getting serious

Swift’s appearance at the game and her closeness with Mahomes are further signs of how things are progressing for the couple, who recently made a surprise appearance on SNL. According to TMZ, as reported by Cosmopolitan, Kelce recently purchased a $6 million home to ensure “better privacy and security for him and Taylor.”

Meanwhile, another report from US Weekly dated October 19th states that they are genuinely “happy,” and, while they haven’t officially declared their love, their “friends believe they’re in love.” The report also states that Swift feels “safe and comfortable around him, both physically and emotionally.” So, if things continue to go well, NFL fans will need to get used to seeing Swift in the bleachers.