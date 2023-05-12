Taylor Swift continues to perform the Eras Tour, but several things have happened since the beginning. First her split with actor Joe Alwyn (Conversations with Friends) was confirmed after six years of dating and now she has been linked to another star… Matt Healy, front man of The 1975.

The singers were not just strangers, having struck up a friendship of sorts a few years ago. They had friends in common and even went so far as to collaborate together for Midnights, but the songs were never included on the Grammy winner’s latest album.

Now, what started out as just a rumor has reportedly gained momentum as the weeks have passed. Matt and Phoebe Bridgers were spotted on several occasions attending some concerts of the new tour and showing support for the pop star. Here, check out what’s going on with the two…

Have Taylor Swift and Matt Healy confirmed their courtship?

It’s nothing new for Taylor Swift to have new loves invented for her, especially now that she is single. However, rumors have been gaining more strength in recent times. Matt Healy has been attending several concerts of the singer and according to several media, recently they have even been seen walking hand in hand.

This would confirm the new romance of the pop idol with the singer of the band The 1975. Despite everything that is circulating on social media, the Swifties do not seem to be very happy with this relationship.

Neither of the two stars have made any comment regarding all the theories circulating about them so far. So we will have to wait a little longer, until new images are released or any of their representatives make a statement.