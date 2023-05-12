Rumors of a relationship between Matt Healy, leader of the band The 1975, and Taylor Swift are gaining momentum and may at any moment cease to be just a theory. This week they were spotted arriving at a lunch with Jack Antonoff, holding hands.

It’s been almost a month since the 33-year-old singer split from Conversations with Friends actor Joe Alwyn, with whom she had been with for almost seven years. Several media reported that the breakup was amicable and that the two were still very fond of each other.

Now, fans of The 1975 and the Swifties have quite varied opinions regarding their idols’ new relationship. The networks have been on fire and they didn’t hesitate to share some of the most ironic reactions and several memes created for the occasion.

Funniest memes and reactions of Matt Healy and Taylor Swift relationship rumors