In the last few months, Taylor Swift has been constantly linked to very famous athletes. First, it was Tom Brady after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and his retirement from the NFL.

However, though it hasn’t become an official relationship, Brady started hanging out with model Irina Shayk and Swift also appeared to be close with Matty Healy of The 1975.

In the case of Taylor Swift, she broke up with Healy after a very brief romance. Now, a star from the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs might be his new boyfriend. The story is incredible.

Who is the new boyfriend of Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift might be dating Travis Kelce who plays as tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. He is 33-years old and has been crucial helping Patrick Mahomes to win two Super Bowls.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, this could be the new hottest couple. “Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in New York City a few weeks ago.”

It’s important to remember that, a few months ago, Kelce made big efforts to meet Swift. In fact, he tried to make a move when he went to one of her concerts in The Eras Tour.

It was a very surreal moment as the tight end confirmed he wrote his cell phone number on a bracelet so Taylor Swift could get it while she was performing on stage.

At first, Kelce didn’t have success and he acknowledged that on his podcast. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little hurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He wasn’t joking. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it… alright now…. She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Now, if the information is confirmed, Travis Kelce might have gotten his chance to date Taylor Swift. Of course, it is a massive surprise for thousands of Swifties and NFL fans around the world.