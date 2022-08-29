Pop sensation Taylor Swift announced at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that she will release a brand new album on October 21st. Here, check out a list of all of her previous works.

Taylor Swift surprised everyone at the 2022 MTV VMAS when she won Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” and announced her upcoming brand new album “Midnights.” There was a lot of speculation around her appearance in the ceremony, as this year the singer-songwriter has avoided public appearances outside promotion.

The country-star-turned-pop-sensation also made history as the first artist to ever win three Video of the Year awards at the VMAs, as she also won the category in 2015 with “Bad Blood” and in 2019 for “You Need to Calm Down.” In total, Swift has won fourteen VMAs, including this year’s Best Longform Video and Best Direction for the same song.

“I made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous, and give us this… I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you my new album comes out Oct. 21, and I will tell you more at midnight,” she teased her fans during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year. Here, check out all Swift’s albums in order.

How many albums does Taylor Swift have?

“Midnights” is going to be Swift’s 10th studio album, without including her re-recordings. Swift started her career as a country starlet with her self-titled album, which was released in 2006. Two of the singles, “Our Song” and “Should’ve Said No” became No. 1 at Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

Swift has won Album of the Year three times at the Grammy Awards for Fearless (2008), 1989 (2014) and Folklore (2020). Besides, she is one of the best selling artists worldwide with over 50 million albums sales and 78 billion streams. Here’s all her studios albums and re-recording so far:

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008)

Speak Now (2010)

Red (2012)

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2020)

Midnights (2022 - out October 21st)

Re-Recordings

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021)