Taylor Swift might be a real anti-hero, after all. The singer recently released her 10th album “Midnights,” which broke the Spotify record of streams in one day, and with it, she also launched the video for the lead single “Anti-Hero,” which has received criticism for one scene… And the singer might’ve responded by deleting it. Check out the full story.

Swift, 32, explained that “Anti-Hero” was a song about her biggest fears. She wrote and directed the music video, in which she plays out her own “nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts,” she wrote in an Instagram post promoting the song.

In the song she sings about having nightmares about her daughter-in-law (fictional) killing her, or “being a monster on the hill." However, while the tune has introspective lyrics about her fears and plenty of self-loathing, some people believe that one scene might be “fatphobic.”

Why people is calling Swift “fatphobic” and how she responded

As reported by Twitter users, and confirmed by Variety, the music video for “Anti-Hero” has been edited on Apple Music to no longer show Swift stepping on a scale that read “fat.” Now, in the scene she and her bad clone appear with a face of disappointment. On Youtube, the shot is still visible.

According to Variety, neither Swift or Apple responded to their request for comment. However, the move seems to be a response to the backlash she received by some Twitter users, which consider that her use of the word “fat” in that context indicated that it is a negative thing.

In her Netflix’s documentary “Miss Americana” (2020), Swift opened up for the first time about dealing with an eating disorder in the past. She explained that there were times, “It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it,” when she would seen a photo of herself “where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”

Anti-hero is not the only song on the album which reflects on this. In "You're Own Your Own, Kid," she sings: "I hosted parties and starved my body/ Like I'd be saved by a perfect kiss." In the pre-chorus, she also says "I search the party of better bodies," which seems to imply that her own body wasn't good enough.