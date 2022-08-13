Taylor Swift is one of the possible nominees for next year's Oscars, which we could be seeing around March 2023, as happened this year. Here's everything you need to know about the All Too Well singer's possible award.

The Oscars is one of the most anticipated and glamorous moments in the film industry, arguably the most important gala of the year. Taylor Swift, who has recently released new audiovisual material, could be nominated for the 2023 ceremony.

Although there is still a long way to go before next year's gala, as it is usually held during the first few months, predictions of future nominations and presenters have already arrived. In 2022 we saw how CODA prevailed over the rest in a somewhat chaotic gala, leading the list of this year's winners.

There are 3 categories within the awards that recognize films lasting 40 minutes or less, namely Best Live Action Short Film, Best Documentary Short Film and Best Animated Short Film. Though they are not normally considered as important as the movies, this year could change that, as we could see some pretty recognizable names.

Taylor Swift could be nominated for an Oscar for All Too Well

Swift's feature film debut All Too Well: The Short Film could be in the running for an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. The singer described the work as a film about an effervescent and curious young woman who ends up completely out of her mind.

Taylor not only wrote the 14-minute production, but also directed it. A factor that adds a bit of value to her nomination. All Too Well, screened from November 12 through November 18, 2021 at AMC Lincoln Square. At the time it was not nominated for the 2022 Oscars because films require a release within the calendar prior to the ceremony, so nominees are only eligible from October 1 through September 30.

The pop star has never been nominated for an Oscar, so it would be something completely new in her long career in the Hollywood industry. The film starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and actor from the recent Not Okay release, Dylan O'brien.