Taylor Swift is living the best moment of her career thanks to the massive success of The Eras Tour worldwide. In an incredible number, the singer’s latest series of concerts will generate $4.6 million for the US economy. That’s just extraordinary in music.

Furthermore, Swift just announced the future dates of his tour in Latin America and the response by thousands of fans has been historic. For example, in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, followers of the star are already camping for dates scheduled until November.

As a consequence, Taylor Swift has taken the lead to perform in the next Super Bowl. However, there are other names in that list who might take center stage in the greatest event for the NFL. Check out the details.

Taylor Swift is favorite in the odds to perform at Super Bowl 2024

As the most important music star of the moment, Taylor Swift is the favorite in the odds to perform in Super Bowl 2024 halftime show. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The list of candidates is spectacular. Swift is +650 followed by Drake +800, Harry Styles +800, Justin Bieber +900, Dua Lipa +1000, Bad Bunny +1000 and Miley Cyrus +1100.

The NFL will confirm who gets the honor later in the year, but, Taylor Swift could be a great choice. However, it also depends on the singer willing to make that effort. Some other long shots in the odds to appear in the Super Bowl are Britney Spears +1200, Adele +1500, Ariana Grande +1600, Beyonce +1600 and Jay Z +1600.