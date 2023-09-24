Taylor Swift is living the best moment of her career with spectacular numbers for The Eras Tour. The singer has produced a revolution worldwide with millions of fans trying to get a glimpse of the superstar live at her concerts.

One of those fans was Travis Kelce, the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. A few months ago, the player tried to meet Swift by writing his cell phone number on a bracelet so she could see it while performing on stage.

When all signs pointed out Kelce wasn’t having success at all, Taylor Swift surprised everyone showing she might be the biggest football fan. Yes, Travis is close of being her boyfriend.

Video: Taylor Swift appears in NFL game to support Travis Kelce

No kidding. Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium invited by Travis Kelce to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. She went viral after celebrating one of his touchdown catches.

The singer was screaming and clapping alongside Kelce’s mom, Donna. That’s a very important detail, because, if you’re close of being in an official relationship, family is a big topic.

So, though there’s not a confirmation yet, this move by Taylor Swift proves she might be ready to give Travis Kelce a chance. Of course, no one expected this could become true.