In “Midnights,” Taylor Swift explores her past, decisions and more. That’s why fans are looking for clues about who the songs are about, and many theories point to Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer. Check out the full story.

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album “Midnights” was released on Friday, and it has already broken the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day. It’s one of his most confessional writings, and it has received rave reviews so far.

When Swift announced the project, she described the tracks “as the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” So, that’s why fans are looking for easter eggs and references across the tracklist, which includes seven bonus tracks not previously announced.

One of those tracks, which are part of the “3 AM version,” is titled “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” she recalls one relationship she was in at 19 years old using religious metaphors and asking her then partner to give her back her “girlhood.” Here is what we know about the possible subject of the song.

Midnights: How old was Taylor Swift when she dated Jake Gyllenhaal?

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated for three months in late 2010, when she was 20 and he was 30. Taylor had just turned 21 weeks before she and Jake broke up and there is an accepted theory that her song “The Moment I Knew” is about him missing her birthday party.

However, the main suspect of being the subject of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is John Mayer, whom Taylor dated when she was 19 and when he was 32. She first acknowledge the relationship in her track “Dear John” from “Speak Now,” in which she sings “Dear John, I see it all, now it was wrong/ Don't you think nineteen is too young/ To be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?”

In “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” she sings “And I damn sure never would've danced with the devil/ At nineteen/ And the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts.” The lyrics are one of the moments of self-reflection on the album, which include the self-loathing single “Anti-hero.”