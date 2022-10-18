Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights" will drop on Friday (Oct. 21) and more details have been revealed, including the full list of songwriters. There are a few surprises such as 'The Batman' actress Zoë Kravitz. Check out the full story.

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album “Midnights” is coming out on Friday, October 21 and the full writing credits have been disclosed. There are a few surprises, including “The Batman” actress and singer Zoë Kravitz, among others.

Swift, known for leaving easter eggs for her fans to unveil, had been disclosing the song's titles in a series of videos titled “Midnights Mayhem with Me.” The full tracklist was unveiled by October 7th, including her first ever collaboration with Lana del Rey titled “Snow on the Beach.”

The singer will also release the music video for “Antihero,” which will be the lead single, on Friday. Swift has described the album as“the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” Here, check out who helped her create her newest album.

Midnights’ writing credits revealed

On Tuesday, iTunes disclosed the writing credits for each of the 13 tracks on Midnights. Of course, Swift herself was involved in the process of creating all of the songs, which is something that has become her trademark.

Alongside Swift, Jack Antonoff has writing credits in 11 tracks for Midnights, and it’s also producing. The only songs in which he doesn’t have a credit are “Vigilante Sh*t” and “Sweet Nothing.” Meanwhile, Mark Spears and Jahaan Akil Sweet have two song credits (Lavender Haze and Karma), while Lana del Rey (“Snow on the Beach”) and Zoë Kravitz (“Lavender Haze”) have also one credit.

Kravitz, who has been in several bands and has composed since she was 16 years old, is the most surprising collaborator, but this is not the first time that she has been linked to Swift. The "Red" singer praised her role as Catwoman in "The Batman" with an IG story.

The other surprise is William Bovery, aka, Joe Alwyn, who is Taylor Swift’s boyfriend of six years. Alwyn has collaborated with Swift before, under the same pseudonym, for “folklore” (2020) and “evermore” (2020). It will be their sixth collaboration together. They wrote "Sweet Nothing."

Midnights: Official tracklist

01 Lavender Haze

02 Maroon

03 Anti-Hero

04 Snow on the Beach [ft. Lana Del Rey]

05 You’re on Your Own, Kid

06 Midnight Rain

07 Question...?

08 Vigilante Sh*t

09 Bejeweled

10 Labyrinth

11 Karma

12 Sweet Nothing

13 Mastermind