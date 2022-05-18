Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift have received many accolades during her career. However, she might just gotten the most special yet: an honorary doctorate in Fine Arts from NYU. Here, check out why she got the honor.

As we know Taylor Swift is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, actress and one of the most powerful women on the planet. And now she is also a Doctor after receiving an honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Swift delivered the commencement address for New York University’s class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony held Wednesday. “I’d like to thank NYU for making me technically, at paper at least, a doctor. Not the type of doctor you would want around in case of an emergency,” she joked during the ceremony.

After giving an emotional and reflexive speech of what she has learned in her 15-year career and living in the public eye, with advice that include “learn to live alongside cringe” or “never be ashamed of trying," many people are wondering what is an honorary degree, why she get it and where did Taylor study.

Is Taylor Swift graduating college?: What is an honorary doctorate

No, Taylor is not graduating college. She’s receiving an honorary doctorate from Jason King, chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, part of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. According to Best Accredited Colleges, an honorary degree is not earned through academic achievements, but due to altruistic actions or lifetime accomplishments that benefit a community, nation, or humanity in general.

Why did she receive an honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts?

The singer was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts, for being a “trailblazing and influential advocate for artists’ rights” as well as being “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation", according to the NYU.

Did Taylor Swift graduate high school?

Yes, Taylor attended Hendersonville High School after her family moved to Nashville to help her pursue her musical career. She, in fact, wrote many songs of her first album ‘Taylor Swift’ during that time. She wrote her first single ‘Tim McGraw’ when she got inspired in math class and recorded her idea in the bathroom of the school.

There, she also met her best friend, Abigail, which is mentioned in her song ‘Fifteen’. However, when she started touring, she was transferred to Aaron Academy after two years, which allowed her to be homeschooled. She graduated one year early.