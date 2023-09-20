Taylor Swift became a hot topic on social media after the brother of Travis Kelce, Jason, supposedly confirmed they were on a relationship. No one could believe this was actually an official thing.

On Wednesday, Jason made an appearance at the 94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie. When he was asked about the rumors of his brother dating the singer, the answer was: “100% true.”

As a consequence, at least for some hours, the NFL star became the new boyfriend of Taylor Swift. Nevertheless, the complete story shows that’s false. It was a fake rumor with Tom Brady and the same thing might have happened with Kelce.

Is Travis Kelce the new boyfriend of Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce is not the new boyfriend of Taylor Swift. The problem was that the full quote made by his brother Jason didn’t appear on all those articles about Travis and Taylor which were published this morning.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business. Stay out of that world. Having said that, man, I think they’re doing great and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile. No, I’m joking. I don’t know what’s happening.“

So, at least for now, there’s nothing official between them. It’s important to remember that, a few months ago, Kelce made big efforts to meet Swift. In fact, he tried to make a move when he went to one of her concerts in The Eras Tour.

It was a very surreal moment as the tight end confirmed he wrote his cell phone number on a bracelet so Taylor Swift could get it while she was performing on stage. However, after Jason’s joke, the singer is not dating Travis.