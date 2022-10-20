Taylor Swift is ready to surprise all her fans with her new tunes and to increase the hype, she has decided to give a surprise to all those waiting for Midnights. Here, check out what it is and when the tenth album will be released in your country.

Taylor Swift is just hours away from giving her fans one of their greatest joys: the arrival of her tenth studio album, Midnights. The singer has gone through a long journey to get to the composition of a completely new and unreleased album. For a few years now we have seen her releasing reversions of her old tunes, but no more.

According to the 32-year-old artist, none of the tracks were written during a specific time or are remnants of a past album. She said that some of the inspirations behind the album are falling in love, fantasizing about revenge, self-loathing, falling apart and wondering what could have been, among others.

She has left most of her most loyal followers expectant and as if that wasn't enough, during Thursday morning she revealed that she will be releasing an unreleased teaser before its official premiere. This will happen on October 20 during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video and will show the first glimpse of the secret projects she has been working on.

Taylor Swift: What time will Midnights be released?

In less than 24 hours Midnights will arrive, the new studio album (number 10) of the most influential artist in the world. We know it will be released at midnight on Friday, October 21st, but this is not the case for all countries, so here is a list of the release times for each location:

United States (PST) - 9:00 PM (Thursday October 20th)

United States (EST) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 7:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 1:00 PM

Singapore - 1:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 3:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 5:00 PM

Taylor Swift: How many tracks will Midnights have and with which collaborations?

Taylor Swift's new album will have a total of 13 songs and among them are the most anticipated collaborations of the artist. Jack Antonoff takes credit for 11 tracks and will also be producing alongside Swift. Each and every one of them has been created from scratch, which means that we will have never-before-seen, unedited music.

Here is a list of the songs, the guest artists, the numbers and the names assigned to each one of them:

01 Lavender Haze - Co-written with Zoë Kravitz, Mark Spears and Jahaan Akil Sweet

02 Maroon - Co-written with Jack Antonoff

03 Anti-Hero - Co-written with Jack Antonoff

04 Snow on the Beach ft. Lana Del Rey

05 You’re on Your Own, Kid - Co-written with Jack Antonoff

06 Midnight Rain - Co-written with Jack Antonoff

07 Question...? - Co-written with Jack Antonoff

08 Vigilante Sh*t

09 Bejeweled - Co-written with Jack Antonoff

10 Labyrinth - Co-written with Jack Antonoff

11 Karma - Co-written with Jack Antonoff, Mark Spears and Jahaan Akil Sweet

12 Sweet Nothing - Co-written with Joe Alwyn

13 Mastermind - Co-written with Jack Antonoff