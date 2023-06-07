Taylor Swift has a long list of relationships and brief courtships, in addition to having been linked to some stars. This year she announced her breakup with Joe Alwyn, with whom she had been with for almost seven years, and then came Matt Healy.

Her possible relationship with the singer of The 1975 caused a great surprise and repercussion not only in her fans, but also in several of her peers. Rapper Azealia Banks even posted an Instagram story telling her not to date him.

Currently, the multiple Grammy winner is single. So it is the ideal time to take a look at who has won her heart at some point, as was the case with Joe Jonas, who was her first official partner.

Which stars dated Taylor Swift?

Swift’s first official romance was with Joe Jonas in 2008, although it only lasted a few months. After the Jonas Brothers member dumped the singer via a phone call, she used the experience and wrote several songs, such as Mr. Perfectly Fine, for her album Fearless.

A year later Lucas Till arrived, with whom she also had a brief engagement. They met on the set of Hannah Montana: The Movie and the actor starred in the music video You Belong With Me. However, they decided to go their separate ways, saying it was better for them to be friends.

Taylor Lautner was the third boyfriend she met. The two met on the set of the movie Valentine’s Day and the rest was history. The breakup came some time later and a close source assured that he was more interested in her than she was in him. Back to December was inspired by his relationship with the Twilight star.

Taylor was then linked to Cory Monteith, with whom she was spotted backstage at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. The song Mine is rumored to be based on her experience with the Glee actor, whose relationship only lasted a month but with many good memories.

She spent some time single until she met John Mayer. Love came after collaborating on Half of My Heart, but it didn’t have a good ending. Swift was only 20 years old when she started dating the singer and after breaking up with him, she confessed in her songs that it was not a pleasant experience. Dear John became one of the most popular tunes of her career.

Jake Gyllenhaal was next on the list and the one who inspired one of Taylor’s biggest hits: All Too Well. The song was part of the album Red and told a little of what had been the relationship, which took place in 2010 and only for three months. Taylor was only 20 years old when she met the actor, who at the time was 29.

Two years later, the singer dated Conor Kennedy. The relationship lasted a few months in 2012 and drew attention because of the age difference they had. Since Swift was 22 and the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was only 18.

In 2015 Haylor was formed, which was the union between the star and the iconic member of One Direction, Harry Styles. This relationship was one of the most renowned but the love did not last too long, as they only dated for three months. Style is rumored to be dedicated in it, in addition to I Knew You Were Trouble and Out of the Woods.

Calvin Harris arrived by March 2015. They were together for a little over a year, but broke up in 2016. Sources close to the couple assured that the separation was brutal and they were never seen together again.

That same year she met Tom Hiddleston during the Met Gala. Although they had a brief relationship, it was quite intense. The two stars met their parents and even vacationed together, spending the Fourth of July with mutual friends. Getaway Car is believed to be 100 percent devoted to the Loki actor.

Joe Alwyn was the 33-year-old singer’s longest relationship. They were together for almost seven years, but in 2023 they decided to break up. The British actor was a source of inspiration for several hits and they even collaborated together, besides appearing in the documentary Miss Americana.

The last man who was officially linked with Swift is Matt Healy. Few people and fans showed support with this relationship. Several of her industry colleagues even made some comments, claiming that they did not look good together, as they had very different styles and values. In June 2023 their breakup was confirmed.