Taylor Swift has not only dedicated her life to building one of the most successful careers in the music industry, but she has also dabbled in film. She was present in several important productions, where she shared the screen with first class actors.

Valentine’s Day was one of them, where we saw her acting with Taylor Lautner, her boyfriend at the time. Although her cameo was quite brief, fans still remember that scene as one of the best of the film.

Netflix was one of the production companies and streaming services that bet on several opportunities for the 33-year-old singer, as together they carried out a documentary and the filming of one of her iconic tours.

What movies of Taylor Swift are available on Netflix?

The Lorax (2012)

One of his first projects in the film industry was the 2012 version of the animated film The Lorax. There she demonstrated her voice acting skills, giving life to Audrey, one of the main characters.

The Giver (2014)

Swift is who plays Rosemary in the film based on Lois Lowry’s novel. Her character is the daughter of the titular Giver, who navigates a world devoid of emotion, color and knowledge.

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour (2018)

The popular pop singer takes the stage in Dallas to celebrate a monumental night of music, memories and visual magic with her fans. Reputation Stadium Tour is not the first of her tours to be recorded, but it is the first to take place on Neftlix.

Miss Americana (2020)

Marking the star’s second collaboration with the streaming service, Miss Americana is one of the most popular documentaries.

It provides a raw and emotionally revealing look at a transformative period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.