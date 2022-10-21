Taylor Swift released her tenth album called Midnights and fans have gone crazy. After several weeks of secrecy, all the great tunes are finally available. Here, check out the best and funniest memes and reactions.

Taylor Swift is back on track after releasing Midnights, her tenth and latest studio audio. Not only has it reached number 1 on the industry's top charts, such as iTunes, but it also surpassed itself after releasing Midnights (3am Edition). That's right, the deluxe version passed the original and is currently in the top 1 and 2 worldwide.

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, ups and downs, ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, scary, exciting, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Like midnight", said the author herself, and at the same time she assured that she has poured all the terrors that defined different nights of her life in which she fought insomnia with music.

Dreams, nightmares and multiple fantasies mark the debut of the new album and fans have been eagerly awaiting the moment ever since the pop singer announced it would be released. Well, the moment has arrived, here are funniest reactions, along with the best memes:

Midnights release: Funniest memes and reactions