Taylor Swift's movies: Revisiting her acting career and where to stream all her films

If someone can say they’re on top of the world right now, that someone is Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter and mega pop star is currently in the midst of a record-breaking world tour, which, according to predictions, is also set to become a record-breaking concert film. This film will be officially released on October 13th.

Discussing Swift’s musical legacy and her significant presence in pop culture can indeed be a daunting task, as the star has become omnipresent. Recently, she even seized the spotlight during NFL broadcasts, as she has been romantically linked with Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce. However, the less talked-about aspect of Swift’s career is her acting.

To be fair, she hasn’t appeared in many movies (and some of them even received critical panning), along with a few cameo roles. Nevertheless, she is also preparing to step into the director’s chair in the future. She is all set to make her feature directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures with an original script she has written, as reported by Variety.

All Taylor Swift’s acting roles in films

In Taylor Swift’s filmography we can find her documentary Miss Americana (available on Netflix), as well as her concert film Reputation Stadium Tour (also on Netflix). However, here we’re going to enlist only her acting films and cameos.

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Swift had a brief appearance in this film and contributed two original songs: “Crazier,” performed at a grassroots fundraiser for Miley Cyrus’ fictional hometown, and “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” sung by Miley at the movie’s end.

Watch on Disney+

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Swift’s role in this film marked her first feature film acting role and the start of her famous relationship with Taylor Lautner, her co-star. She also contributed the single “Today Was a Fairytale,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2010.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Apple, etc.

The Lorax (2012)

Swift voiced the character Audrey in this animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax,” which also stars Zac Efron, Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Rob Riggle, Jenny Slate, and Betty White. Audrey’s desire to see a real tree sets the plot in motion.

Watch on Peacock.

The Giver (2014)

Swift played a small but crucial role as Rosemary in the film adaptation of Lois Lowry’s “The Giver,” which featured her with a natural look and brown hair. She appears alongside actors such as Jeff Bridges, Brenton Thwaites, Odeya Rush, Meryl Streep, Alexander Skarsgård, Katie Holmes, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Swift, and Emma Tremblay.

Watch on Netflix.

Cats (2019)

Known for her love of cats, Swift starred in the campy film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Cats.” She even attended “Cat School” classes to prepare for her role as Bombalurina, alongside a cast of A-list actors such as Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Idris Elba. However, the film was critically panned due to its bizarre visual effects.

Watch on Max.