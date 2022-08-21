There are very few people in the world who don't know Taylor Swift. The music industry icon has been on everyone's lips for a long time at this point, not only for her magnificent songs but for several jobs she has done during her long career. Here we tell you how much money she has made until this year.

Taylor Swift, the 32-year-old music industry martyr, was discovered at the age of 15 by mogul Scott Borchetta while performing at a coffee shop in the city where she used to live, Nashville, Tennessee. Soon after, she was signed to Big Machine Records and is currently one of the most popular artists on the planet.

Her career has not only been successful in music but also in acting, as she has participated in several major productions such as Cats, Valentine's Day, The Giver, The Lorax, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hannah Montana: The Movie and more.

The Evermore singer could go one step further and be nominated for one of the most important awards of all time. Swift's feature film debut All Too Well: The Short Film could be in the running for an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. It is one step away from earning the prestigious EGOT status.

How much is Taylor Swift's net worth in 2022?

The American singer and actress's total net worth is $400 million and she rakes in about $150 million per year, acording to Celebrity Net Worth. Taylor is not only good in the art industry, but she is also quite good at business. So far she has already sold 200 million albums worldwide, earned $150 million in touring years, holds the record for most streams in a day on Spotify and owns $90 million in real estate alone.

She currently owns several properties in her own name, which earn her a good fortune per year. When she was 20 years old she bought a condo in downtown Nashville that is now worth $3 million and in 2011 he bought a large property in the suburbs of the city for $2.5 million.

Within two years she spent $6.65 million on a 12,000-square-foot waterfront home in Rhode Island. On the other hand, the singer already owns $50 million in apartments in New York City. In 2014 she bought her first property there, a penthouse in Tribeca that ended up being transformed into a 10-bedroom duplex worth more than $20 million now.

In 2017 she bought another 100-year-old four-story penthouse next to the duplex for $12.5 million and in February of the following year she spent $10 million on another condo, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Taylor is undoubtedly passionate about real estate and fine architecture.

She currently lives in a $30 million mansion, which she got in September 2015, with her fiancé Joe Alwyn and her cats. She is considered one of the highest paid women in the industry and has a fortune greater than that of Beyonce.