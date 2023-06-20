Taylor Swift continues to rock with her fans on The Eras Tour and finally the moment that many countries were waiting for has arrived… the announcement of the international dates.

The 33-year-old singer has already broken several records and some specialized music media confirmed that it will be the highest-grossing tour in history. So it would continue to surpass great figures such as Madonna.

Lately there were quite a few surprises for the star’s fans. One of them was that Cruel Summer became a single, as well as the re-recording of Speak Now and its release date. It is also believed that she will be present in the Barbie soundtrack.

Which countries will The Eras Tour reach and when?

2023

Mexico

Thursday, August 24 at Forosol – Mexico City

Friday, August 25 at Forosol – Mexico City

Saturday, August 26 at Forosol – Mexico City

Sunday, August 27 at Forosol – Mexico City

Argentina

Thursday, November 9 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires

Friday, November 10 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires

Saturday, November 11 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires

Brazil

Saturday, November 18 at Estadio Nilton Santos – Rio de Janeiro

Sunday, November 19 at Estadio Nilton Santos – Rio de Janeiro

Friday, November 24 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo

Saturday, November 25 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo

Sunday, November 26 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo

2024

Japan

Wednesday, February 7 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo

Thursday, February 8 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo

Friday, February 9 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo

Saturday, February 10 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo

Australia

Viernes, Febrero 16 at MCG – Melbourne

Sabado, Febrero 17 at MCG – Melbourne

Viernes, Febrero 23 at MCG – Melbourne

Sabado, Febrero 24 at MCG – Melbourne

Singapore

Saturday, March 2 at National Stadium – Singapore

Sunday, March 3 at National Stadium – Singapore

Monday, March 4 at National Stadium – Singapore

France

Sunday, May 5 at Paris La Défense Arena – Paris

Monday, May 10 at Paris La Défense Arena – Paris

Portugal

Friday, May 24 at Estadio da Luz – Lisbon

Spain

Thursday, May 30 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu – Madrid

France

Sunday, June 2 at Groupama Stadium – Lyon

United Kingdom

Friday, June 7 at Paris La Défense Arena – Edinburgh

Saturday, June 8 at Paris La Défense Arena – Edinburgh

Friday, June 14 at Anfield Stadium – Liverpool

Saturday, June 15 at Anfield Stadium – Liverpool

Tuesday, June 18 at Principality Stadium – Cardiff

Friday, June 21 at Wembley Stadium – London

Saturday, June 22 at Wembley Stadium – London

Ireland

Friday, June 28 at Aviva Stadium – Dublin

Saturday, June 29 at Aviva Stadium – Dublin

Netherlands

Friday, July 5 at Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam

Saturday, July 6 at Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam

Switzerland

Tuesday, July 9 at Stadion Letzigrund Zurich – Zurich

Italy

Sunday, July 13 at San Siro Stadium – Milan

Germany

Thursday, July 18 at VELTINS-Arena – Gelsenkirchen

Tuesday, July 23 at Volksparkstadion – Hamburg

Poland

Friday, August 2 at PGE Narodowy – Warsaw

Austria

Friday, August 9 at Ernest-Happel-Stadion – Vienna

United Kingdom

Friday, August 16 at Wembley Stadium – London

Saturday, August 17 at Wembley Stadium – London