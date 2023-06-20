Taylor Swift continues to rock with her fans on The Eras Tour and finally the moment that many countries were waiting for has arrived… the announcement of the international dates.
The 33-year-old singer has already broken several records and some specialized music media confirmed that it will be the highest-grossing tour in history. So it would continue to surpass great figures such as Madonna.
Lately there were quite a few surprises for the star’s fans. One of them was that Cruel Summer became a single, as well as the re-recording of Speak Now and its release date. It is also believed that she will be present in the Barbie soundtrack.
Which countries will The Eras Tour reach and when?
2023
Mexico
Thursday, August 24 at Forosol – Mexico City
Friday, August 25 at Forosol – Mexico City
Saturday, August 26 at Forosol – Mexico City
Sunday, August 27 at Forosol – Mexico City
Argentina
Thursday, November 9 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires
Friday, November 10 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires
Saturday, November 11 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires
Brazil
Saturday, November 18 at Estadio Nilton Santos – Rio de Janeiro
Sunday, November 19 at Estadio Nilton Santos – Rio de Janeiro
Friday, November 24 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo
Saturday, November 25 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo
Sunday, November 26 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo
2024
Japan
Wednesday, February 7 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo
Thursday, February 8 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo
Friday, February 9 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo
Saturday, February 10 at Tokyo Dome – Tokyo
Australia
Viernes, Febrero 16 at MCG – Melbourne
Sabado, Febrero 17 at MCG – Melbourne
Viernes, Febrero 23 at MCG – Melbourne
Sabado, Febrero 24 at MCG – Melbourne
Singapore
Saturday, March 2 at National Stadium – Singapore
Sunday, March 3 at National Stadium – Singapore
Monday, March 4 at National Stadium – Singapore
France
Sunday, May 5 at Paris La Défense Arena – Paris
Monday, May 10 at Paris La Défense Arena – Paris
Portugal
Friday, May 24 at Estadio da Luz – Lisbon
Spain
Thursday, May 30 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu – Madrid
France
Sunday, June 2 at Groupama Stadium – Lyon
United Kingdom
Friday, June 7 at Paris La Défense Arena – Edinburgh
Saturday, June 8 at Paris La Défense Arena – Edinburgh
Friday, June 14 at Anfield Stadium – Liverpool
Saturday, June 15 at Anfield Stadium – Liverpool
Tuesday, June 18 at Principality Stadium – Cardiff
Friday, June 21 at Wembley Stadium – London
Saturday, June 22 at Wembley Stadium – London
Ireland
Friday, June 28 at Aviva Stadium – Dublin
Saturday, June 29 at Aviva Stadium – Dublin
Netherlands
Friday, July 5 at Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam
Saturday, July 6 at Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam
Switzerland
Tuesday, July 9 at Stadion Letzigrund Zurich – Zurich
Italy
Sunday, July 13 at San Siro Stadium – Milan
Germany
Thursday, July 18 at VELTINS-Arena – Gelsenkirchen
Tuesday, July 23 at Volksparkstadion – Hamburg
Poland
Friday, August 2 at PGE Narodowy – Warsaw
Austria
Friday, August 9 at Ernest-Happel-Stadion – Vienna
United Kingdom
Friday, August 16 at Wembley Stadium – London
Saturday, August 17 at Wembley Stadium – London