Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: When and where will she play in Latin America?

The time has finally come and Taylor Swift has announced some of the international dates of the Eras Tour. This time it was Latin America’s turn, so it is yet to be confirmed if and when it will arrive in Europe.

The 33-year-old star is ready to tour some countries she has never visited before, such as Argentina. It is expected that there will be a record attendance in each of the cities she will visit, so she will have a very busy year.

The tour has been a success so far and millions of fans have been in attendance. Forbes reported that it could gross $1.5 billion, making it the highest grossing female tour of all time.

Full list of countries and dates of the Eras Tour in Latin America

Mexico

Thursday, August 24 at Forosol – Mexico City

Friday, August 25 at Forosol – Mexico City

Saturday, August 26 at Forosol – Mexico City

Argentina

Thursday, November 9 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires

Friday, November 9 at Estadio River Plate – Buenos Aires

Brazil

Saturday, November 18 at Estadio Nilton Santos – Rio de Janeiro

Saturday, November 25 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo

Sunday, November 26 at Allianz Parque – São Paulo

Taylor Swift’s the Eras Tour: Which artist will be the opening act in Latin America?

Taylor Swift will be in good company and chose Sabrina Carpenter to be the opening act for her Latin American dates. The two are good friends and have performed together on several occasions.

The 24 year old singer, author of hits such as Nonsense, Thumbs, On My Way, because i liked a boy and Sue Me, is ready to go on tour and set foot on South American soil for the first time.