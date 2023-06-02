Taylor Swift has finally announced some of the international dates for the Eras Tour. So far, only American fans have had the opportunity to attend the concerts, but now it’s time for Latin American fans to attend as well.

Argentina, Mexico and Brazil are the three countries that have confirmed some dates and it will be the first time that the 33 year old singer plays in those places. It is expected that there will be a record attendance and millions of fans present.

Who has confirmed the news was the star herself on her social networks, also announcing who will be the guest artist that will accompany her from August until the end of the year. Here, check out who has been chosen…

Who will be the opening act for the Eras Tour in Latin America?

Sabrina Carpenter has been chosen to accompany Swift on her South American tour, which will run from August through December 2023. A total of three dates have been announced in Mexico, two in Argentina and three in Brazil.

The 24-year-old singer is the author of major hits, such as Nonsense, and has supported Taylor on several occasions. Over time they have proven to be great friends, so it is not such a big surprise that she is joining her on tour.

“Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows!”, Taylor Swift confirmed on Twitter.