Taylor Swift has confirmed the arrival of The Eras Tour in Latin America and millions of fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. They say that Argentina has one of the most passionate audiences and it seems they were not wrong.

The 33-year-old singer will visit Buenos Aires during November this year and will give two concerts, one on Thursday 9 and the other on Friday 10. It will be her first visit in the country and the shows will take place at the Monumental Stadium of River Plate, which has a capacity of more than 80 thousand people.

Now, some of her Argentine fans have decided to camp out at the gates of the stadium, with a few months to go. When interviewed by the local media, many of them even claimed that they still did not have tickets, as the general on-sale began on Tuesday morning, June 6.

Why are fans in Argentina camping out for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour?

Camping is a common activity in Argentina, especially when some artists play for the first time or are very popular. It is carried out in order to get a better place, since the grandstands do not have seats or numbered seats.

The further ahead in the row you are, the better seats you will have. With no seats, chairs or armchairs, most spectators will have to stand for the entire concert, which lasts almost three and a half hours.

This group of teenagers, who are currently outside the Argentine stadium, decided to start camping 5 months before Swift’s arrival in the country. Many of them usually have other activities, such as going to school, so they rotate with other groups.