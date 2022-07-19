[SPOILERS AHEAD] After his brief cameo in one of the post-credit scenes in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Brett Goldstein has talked about his appearance and what he knows about the MCU’s future plans.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Mighty hero is smashing the box office. Despite a big drop on the second weekend, the film, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, is still on the top with a $47 million during its second weekend in North American theaters.

The film, which also features Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, has several cameos from high-profile actors: from Matt Damon and Melissa McCartney to, of course, Russell Crowe as Zeus, which has been regarded as one of the best performances in the movie.

However, in true Marvel fashion, there were some surprising cameos, not only from Hemsworth’s kids, but from Emmy winner and Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein as Hercules in one of the post-credit scenes. While the scene itself hints at the future, Goldstein had something to say about what he expects.

Goldstein reveals what he knows about his future in the MCU

While the Marvel empire has started to see some cracks, especially as the latest entries have received mixed reviews or haven’t appealed to fans (“Ms. Marvel,” “Doctor Strange 2,” or even “Love and Thunder”). However, Phase 4 is building the narrative for its major event, which could be Secret Wars.

On the carpet of the “Ted Lasso” FYC event in Los Angeles, the actor spoke with Variety about his cameo as Hercules. In the scene, Zeus tells him to go after Thor for vengeance. Goldstein appears for a brief moment to say “Yes, father.”

While the scene is set for another movie (or series, who knows), Goldstein says he doesn’t know what comes next. “I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing,” Goldstein said. “All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.” However, Marvel did say that Thor is returning, so, it’s only a matter of time.

Before Goldstein, other A-listers have joined the MCU, such as Harry Styles as Thanos’ brother Eros/Starfox or Charlize Theron as Clea, which could potentially be the new love interests for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.