The Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has gained a big following and some big sponsorship deals along the way.

Ted Lasso has become a cult classic in the United States and now it has reached cult classic status in the soccer world. It’s not uncommon anymore that when a manager gets sacked to see fans respond with images of Ted Lasso as the proper replacement.

Nonetheless the show about a fish out of water American soccer coach at the top of English soccer has a warm heart and has amassed a big following in the U.S. and now abroad. So much so that the Premier League itself has struck a deal with the program to be able to show the league’s teams, logos, and trophies. Basically, the Premier League gets to do its product placement on one of the most critically acclaimed shows.

But it didn’t end there, now AFC Richmond has a new uniform supplier, none other than Nike itself. It was announced via Nike’s Twitter that they would be outfitting AFC Richmond heading into this season.

Nike to outfit AFC Richmond

Nike made the announcement on Twitter, with a text “Never Done Believing.” in reference to Ted Lasso’s saying of "believe". The show has won multiple awards and has a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This is not the first-time big sports brands have associated with pulp culture items, the famous “non-soccer” team Asbury Park FC is a urban clothing brand that is sponsored by Umbro.