Ten Halloween family-friendly movies you can stream for free in the US right now

October has brought with it the Spooky Season, which means it’s the perfect time for a horror movie marathon. However, for those with kids, the horror must also be suitable for them. Here, we’ve curated a selection of the best Halloween films for family viewing, all of which are available to stream for free.

Of course, there’s no surprise that many films of the list are part of Disney Channel’s across the years, with some classics from the 90s and 80s. On the other hand, there are also some animated movies and other fan-favorites such as ‘Ghostbusters.’

These films can be streamed for free on Fubo, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost. You can sign up using the link we’re providing, and you will also be able to enjoy TV series and sports live events. However, there are other options to stream them such as Disney+, Peacock, or Paramount+. Check out the full list:

Ghostbusters (1984)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Peacock

A group of quirky parapsychologists forms a ghost-hunting team in New York City to save the city from supernatural threats. Hilarity ensues as they battle mischievous ghosts and a giant marshmallow monster.

The Addams Family (1991)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Paramount+, and PlutoTV (free)

The eccentric and macabre Addams Family faces a dilemma when a con artist tries to steal their vast fortune. This darkly humorous film follows their unconventional lives and their efforts to thwart the devious plot.

Twitches (2005) and Twitches Too (2007)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Disney+

Twin sisters with magical powers, separated at birth, discover their true identities on their 21st birthday. They must join forces to save their magical world from a looming evil in this enchanting tale.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Hulu

Dracula operates a high-end resort for monsters to shield them from humans. However, his world turns upside down when a human stumbles upon the hotel and falls for Dracula’s daughter.

Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire (2000)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Disney+

Two siblings suspect that their mom’s charming date may actually be a vampire. To save her, they must unravel the mystery and confront supernatural forces.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), FXNow

A young orphan goes to live with his eccentric uncle in a mysterious, creaky mansion. He discovers a hidden world of magic and witchcraft, leading to a quest to stop a malevolent clock’s countdown to doomsday.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Max

A recently deceased couple enlists the help of the mischievous and unconventional ghost, Beetlejuice, to rid their home of its new, obnoxious living inhabitants.

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Disney+

A teenage girl encounters a mischievous and elusive boogeyman who wreaks havoc in her life. She must team up with her little brother to stop him before it’s too late.

Halloweentown (1998)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free-trial), Disney+

A young girl discovers her family’s magical lineage and is transported to Halloweentown, where she must help save the realm from a sinister threat.

Gremlins (1984)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial)

A young man receives a mysterious creature called a Mogwai as a pet, but he inadvertently breaks the rules for caring for it, unleashing a horde of mischievous and destructive gremlins upon his town during the holiday season.